IIMT University Student Death Sparks Suicide Investigation

A final-year MBA student's death after falling from her hostel at IIMT University in Meerut has triggered a police investigation and student protests over alleged administrative lapses.

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points MBA student dies after falling from hostel building at IIMT University in Meerut.

Police suspect the death is a suicide, but the motive is currently unknown.

The student's family alleges the university administration failed to provide timely information.

Students are protesting over hostel arrangements and the university's behaviour following the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death, including questioning hostel staff.

A 23-year-old final-year MBA student died after falling from her hostel building at IIMT University in the Ganganagar area here on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

Circle officer (Sadar) Sudhir Kumar Singh said a preliminary probe pointed towards suicide, though the motive was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased, Anu Gupta, a resident of Saharanpur, was pursuing an MBA and staying at the Sarojini Naidu Girls' Hostel on the university campus.

According to police, a member of the hostel's cleaning staff spotted Gupta's body lying in the lobby on Wednesday morning and alerted the college administration. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said the young woman had suffered severe facial injuries. She had recently returned to the hostel from her hometown in Saharanpur.

Earlier in the day, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said that, prima facie, it appeared the student may have slipped from the staircase.

Family Allegations and Concerns

Police have questioned the hostel warden and security personnel, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The deceased student's elder sister, Tanu, told reporters that she had spoken to Anu at around 9 am, during which she had said that she would complete some file work before meeting a teacher.

Later, Anu's roommate answered her phone and informed the family that she was not in the room and that a female student had died in the hostel, she alleged.

The family accused the university administration of not providing timely and accurate information and also failing to give a clear response regarding the treatment provided at the hospital.

They also alleged that they were not shown CCTV footage from the incident site.

Student Protests and University Response

Meanwhile, students staged a protest outside the university campus, raising concerns over hostel arrangements and the behaviour of the administration.

University registrar V P Rakesh, in a statement, said, "Anu Gupta, a final-year MBA student from Saharanpur residing at Dr Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel of IIMT University, died on Wednesday morning after falling from the hostel building. The university is fully cooperating with the police investigation."

A detailed probe is on in the matter.