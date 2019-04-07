Mayawati's Deoband speech under EC scanner

April 07, 2019 21:24 IST

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, and BSP leader S C Mishra at a joint election campaign rally at Deoband in Saharanpur, on Sunday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

The election speech of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati at Deoband on Sunday where she called upon Muslims to vote for the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and not for the Congress party, has come under the scanner of the Election Commission.

The office of Chief Electoral Officer Lakku Venkateshwarlu in Lucknow is believed to have taken cognisance of Mayawati's speech where 'she appealed to Muslim voters to vote for the BSP-SP alliance and not for the Congress, which cannot fight the BJP'.

"The CEO has sought a report in this regard from the local administration," said official sources.

Addressing a public rally at Saharanpur district Deoband town earlier in the day, Mayawati said: "I appeal to Muslims that the Congress is not capable of defeating the BJP."

"Only the alliance parties are capable of doing it. Congress does not want the alliance to win. I appeal to Muslims that vote for alliance only. Do not vote for the Congress," she said.

Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the rally, the first one jointly addressed by BSP-SP leaders.