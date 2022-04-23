Mathura's Krishna temple trust turns off loudspeaker post-UP govt order

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura has stopped using loudspeakers for prayers of Lord Shri Krishna while complying with the direction of the Uttar Pradesh government.

IMAGE: Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The temple trust took the decision to stop using the loudspeakers on Wednesday.

The decision came in response to the state government's guidelines issued on Tuesday on the use of loudspeakers.

The secretary of the temple trust Kapil Sharma said that the loudspeakers have been turned off since Wednesday.

The loudspeakers were installed on the top of the Bhagwat Bhawan.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sharma said, "We have stopped the use of loudspeakers as per the orders of the state government. This decision has been taken to maintain communal harmony here. Soon arrangements will be made to ensure that the sound from the loudspeaker remains within the temple premises only."

However, a few devotees at the venue expressed their reservations against the decision.

A devotee told said, "As per the Hindu traditions, it is believed that if you listen to these prayers on loudspeakers, you get God's blessings while also finding a divine connection."

"I do not feel happy following the decision to switch off the loudspeakers," said another devotee.

On April 21, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that permission would be required to use loudspeakers at religious places. He also said that the sound of the loudspeakers must not be heard outside the premises.