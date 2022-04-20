News
MNS to perform 'maha aarti' with loudspeakers across Maharashtra on May 3

MNS to perform 'maha aarti' with loudspeakers across Maharashtra on May 3

Source: ANI
Last updated on: April 20, 2022 11:36 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday held a meeting of his party leaders from Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and other divisions regarding his visit to Ayodhya in June.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

According to MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, the MNS chief has decided to perform 'maha aarti' at local temples across the state on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya on May 3, using loudspeakers.

 

On the May 3 ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques, Thackeray told media-persons, "A meeting of ministers will be held against the background of the 3rd. Let's see what they decide. It is not appropriate to talk until the government rules come, we will talk later."

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers will perform 'maha aarti' at their local temples across the state on May 3. The aarti will be performed using loudspeakers," MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said.

In the wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray on Sunday had said that Muslims should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeakers, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray had said.

The MNS said to "wait till May 3" and thereafter play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers".

After the MNS chief reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, the state home department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites will only be allowed with due permission. 

Source: ANI
 
