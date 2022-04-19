News
No religious procession in UP without permission: Yogi

No religious procession in UP without permission: Yogi

Source: PTI
April 19, 2022 14:18 IST
Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

Photograph: UP CMO Handout via PTI Photo

With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious.

During the course of a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here on Monday, he said everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship according to his religious ideology.

 

"Although mics can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

"No religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before giving permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintenance of peace and harmony.

"Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added.

The orders come in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi on Saturday and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.

He also directed officials that religious programmes and worship should be held only at designated places and it should be ensured that no religious event takes place by disrupting roads or traffic,

The chief minister also cancelled leave of all police and administrative officials till May 4 and asked all those on leave to report within 24 hours.

He also directed officials from the police station to the ADG level to hold dialogue with religious leaders within the next 24 hours to ensure peace during festivals.

"The leave of all administrative/police officers, from SHO, CO and district police chiefs to District Magistrate, Divisional Commissioner is cancelled till May 4 with the immediate effect.

"Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours. This arrangement should be ensured by the Chief Minister's Office," he said, according to an official statement.

"Additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas and drones should be used for keeping an eye on the situation. Every evening, the police force must do foot patrolling and the police response vehicle (PRV) should remain active," he said.

The safety of every single citizen in Uttar Pradesh is the primary responsibility of all of us, Adityanath said, adding 'we always have to be alert and careful about this responsibility of ours'.

All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival should be held in peace and harmony, he said and asked to sternly deal with those issuing mischievous statements.

"Those trying to vitiate the atmosphere should be dealt with strictly. There should be no place for such people in a civilized society," he said.

