Rediff.com  » News » Over 70% mosques in Mumbai stop using loudspeaker for morning azaan: Police

Source: PTI
April 20, 2022 01:10 IST
As many as 72 per cent of mosques in Mumbai have stopped using loudspeaker for broadcasting the morning azaan or prayer, the police sources said on Tuesday.

The development comes amid Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers on mosques in Maharashtra be removed by May 3, and the resultant political controversy.
The first Azaan of the day is offered at 5 am.

 

While 72 per cent of mosques have stopped using loudspeakers for morning prayer, many others have reduced the volume of loudspeakers, claimed a police official.

Police recently held a meeting of religious leaders aiming to maintain the law and order situation in the city after the row over loudspeakers broke out, he said.

Police asked them to seek permissions for loudspeakers and follow the Supreme Court guidelines to avoid noise pollution, the police official added.

Police will take strict action against those who violate the law, he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
