Maharashtra to issue guidelines on use of loudspeakers at religious sites

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, the state home department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites will only be allowed with due permission.

IMAGE: A mosque with loudspeakers in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the director general of police Maharashtra to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the matter, said the sources.

The state DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next couple of days, Dilip Walse Patil said.

Meanwhile, the Nashik police commissioner has issued guidelines for playing of bhajans in public places.

Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the aazan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of a mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order, Deepak Pandey, the Nashik CP, said.

All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3 if anyone is found violating the order then legal action will be taken against the violators, Pandey said.