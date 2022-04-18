News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra to issue guidelines on use of loudspeakers at religious sites

Maharashtra to issue guidelines on use of loudspeakers at religious sites

Source: ANI
April 18, 2022 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, the state home department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites will only be allowed with due permission.

IMAGE: A mosque with loudspeakers in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the director general of police Maharashtra to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the matter, said the sources.

 

The state DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next couple of days, Dilip Walse Patil said.

Meanwhile, the Nashik police commissioner has issued guidelines for playing of bhajans in public places.

Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the aazan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of a mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order, Deepak Pandey, the Nashik CP, said.

All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3 if anyone is found violating the order then legal action will be taken against the violators, Pandey said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
HC order on azaan being implemented in stages: Bommai
HC order on azaan being implemented in stages: Bommai
Rise of new Hindu Owaisi: Raut's jibe at Raj Thackeray
Rise of new Hindu Owaisi: Raut's jibe at Raj Thackeray
K'taka temple upholds tradition amid flare-ups
K'taka temple upholds tradition amid flare-ups
Miller relieved Gujarat winning close games
Miller relieved Gujarat winning close games
DC in quarantine after player tests COVID positive
DC in quarantine after player tests COVID positive
When Cyrus Wed Vaishali...
When Cyrus Wed Vaishali...
SC cancels Union minister's son bail in Lakhimpur case
SC cancels Union minister's son bail in Lakhimpur case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3: Raj

Remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3: Raj

Azaan row: Karnataka police issues notices to mosques

Azaan row: Karnataka police issues notices to mosques

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances