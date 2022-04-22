News
Rediff.com  » News » Everyone should abide by law: K'taka CM on loudspeaker row

Everyone should abide by law: K'taka CM on loudspeaker row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2022 12:58 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will implement the orders of the courts on regulating the use of loudspeakers in mosques and everyone should abide by the law.

Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the police have already issued a circular to this effect and meetings will be held at the police station level.

"Regarding Azaan, there are Supreme Court and high court orders, we have already issued circulars to this effect. There are laws about how much decibel (sound) should be there. DG (Director General of police) has already issued a circular," Bommai said.

 

Speaking to reporters Kalaburagi, he said, instructions have been given to conduct meetings at the police station level and resolve the issue in a cordial atmosphere, and that process is on.

"Everyone should abide by law...," he added.

Some Hindu outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be removed and the Supreme Court's order on noise pollution be implemented.

They have also threatened to play bhajans every morning if loudspeakers from mosques are not removed.

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party is united in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and there are no differences, the chief minister said, "certain issues have been resolved through discussions. I'm confident of party winning more seats from the region compared to last time."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Mumbai: 72% mosques stop morning loudspeaker use
What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?
MNS to perform maha aarti with loudspeakers on May 3
'In a war there will be kills on either side'
SC rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea in PMLA case
Suicide bombers, CISF officer killed in Jammu encounter
2 pro-hijab petitioners not allowed to write exam
The War Against Coronavirus

