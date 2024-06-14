Massive op against terrorists on the cards in J-K? DGP meets top Army officer

The search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir to track down and neutralise terrorists after the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims entered the fifth day on Thursday, officials said, as director general of police RR Swain met a top army officer in Jammu to discuss the ongoing action.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir police and BSF with arrested overgroud worker identified as Shabir Ahmad and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives at a joint checkpoint at Reddi Chowkibal market, in Kupwara, June 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over the past few days, terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and leaving seven security personnel and others injured.

The DGP, along with additional director general of police (law and order) Vijay Kumar and Jammu zone additional director general of police Anand Jain, visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and interacted with General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the army said.

"... They deliberated upon the ongoing counter terror operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensure peace and security in the region," the White Knight Corps of the Army wrote on X after the meeting.

Officials said security forces launched a fresh search and cordon operation in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector late this afternoon following information about the presence of two more terrorists.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists, part of a newly infiltrated group, and a CRPF jawan were killed in the village in an over 15-hour long operation that started Tuesday evening.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition including one M4 Rifle, an AK assault rifle, a satellite phone and more than Rs 2.10 lakh besides Pakistan made eatables, medicines and electronics were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, one of whom was said to be a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit.

Assisted by paramilitary forces, police conducted a search operation in Narawal bypass areas in Jammu after a woman reported presence of two suspected persons.

"The Jammu police responded swiftly and professionally to the suspicious movement in Narwal area. However, contrary to the statement of the lady, it is clarified that there are no telltale signs of suspicious objects or suspicious persons to corroborate her observation," police said in a statement.

They said the area has been completely combed and the CCTV footage was also analysed.

"The Jammu police are committed to the safety and security of citizens," the statement said.

The officials said the Army, police and paramilitary forces resumed search operations in the morning in Kota top in Gandoh, Chattagalla and adjoining areas in Doda district where seven security personnel, including two policemen, were injured in separate gunfights with terrorists on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, they said.

Police had on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in the district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Deputy inspector general of police, Doda-Ramban-Kishtwar range, Shridhar Patil, referring to the firing incident at Kota top, said the security forces have moved to the village following information about presence of terrorists but came under fire resulting in injuries to a policeman.

"The operation to flush out the terrorists is on and we are very close to them. They will be neutralized soon," he said, adding security agencies are keeping a close watch on the elements who try to motivate and provoke people into joining terrorism.

However, he said it is very difficult for the terrorists to survive in the region as "people are with us".

In Reasi district where terrorists had attacked a bus carrying pilgrims on Sunday evening, police said so far 50 suspected persons were detained as the search operation was intensified to remote pockets.

Earlier, police had announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and released the sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack that left nine people dead and 41 injured.

Searches are underway in Reasi as well as adjoining Rajouri district.

A person who resembled the terrorist's sketch was detained from a bus in Reasi in the afternoon and whisked away for questioning, the officials said.

Searches are also being conducted in Nowshera in Rajouri and adjoining Poonch. Security forces in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts have also been put on alert in view of intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat, they said.

The police had on Wednesday issued an advisory, urging residents of the Jammu region to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.

The advisory was issued following intelligence inputs suggesting the possibility of a terror threat in parts of Rajouri and Jammu districts.