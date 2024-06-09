J-K: Bus with pilgrims falls into gorge, terror attack suspected

A bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday after suspected terrorists opened fire, officials said.

Photograph: ANI on X

There was no immediate information on casualties.

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, the officials said citing initial reports.

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.

Further details are awaited.