Rediff.com  » News » Deploy full spectrum of anti-terror capabilities: Modi post-attacks in J-K

Deploy full spectrum of anti-terror capabilities: Modi post-attacks in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 13, 2024 18:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" as he reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir police security wing during a search operation at Narwal area to trace out terrorists involved in recent attacks, in Jammu district, June 13,2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

National security adviser Ajit Doval and other officials attended the meeting chaired by Modi, who also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations, government sources said.

 

They said Modi spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as well and took stock of the situation in the Union Territory. Sinha briefed him on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

In the meeting, the prime minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in the region and was apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.

"The prime minister asked them to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities," an official source said.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua, and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

On Tuesday, terrorists fired at a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

