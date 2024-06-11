News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suspected Pak terrorist killed after attack on J-K village near IB

Suspected Pak terrorist killed after attack on J-K village near IB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 12, 2024 01:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, the police said.

IMAGE: Security personnel in position as an operation is going on after some gunshots reportedly heard by villagers in Hiranagar area of Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

A massive operation is on to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

The incident in the Jammu region comes two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

 

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from Jammu, Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson said, adding one terrorist was killed during the subsequent search operation by the security forces.

An AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained, the officials said.

The operation was on when reports last came in, the spokesperson said.

A civilian identified as Bitu, who had suffered grievous injuries in one of his arms in the terrorist firing, was evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with top civil and police officials in the district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked by the terrorists.

Earlier, officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists after some people raised an alarm, they said.

A massive search operation is on to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said, adding senior police officers, including additional director general of police, Jammu, Anand Jain, have reached the site to supervise the operation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "I am in continuous online contact with DC (deputy commissioner) Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of the terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border."

"I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police and paramilitary operation is going on", the minister wrote on 'X'.

He also confirmed the killing of one terrorist so far and said, "I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
1 IAF personnel killed, 4 injured in JK terror attack
1 IAF personnel killed, 4 injured in JK terror attack
J-K attaches 2 houses over harbouring terrorists
J-K attaches 2 houses over harbouring terrorists
Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt
Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt
What CII wants Modi 3.0 govt to do to boost growth
What CII wants Modi 3.0 govt to do to boost growth
Renukaswamy murder: Darshan's aide among 3 held
Renukaswamy murder: Darshan's aide among 3 held
Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Chess
Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Chess
IAF to bring back Kuwait victims' mortal remains
IAF to bring back Kuwait victims' mortal remains
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit

J-K: 9 dead as bus falls into gorge after terror hit

Shah stresses elimination of J-K terror ecosystem

Shah stresses elimination of J-K terror ecosystem

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances