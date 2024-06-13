J-K bus attack: 50 detained, search expanded to remote areas of Reasi

Fifty people have been detained in connection with the investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Army personnel carry out a search operation in Kota Top area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack on a police team, June 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

To ensure a comprehensive probe, the search operation to track down the terrorists, has been expanded to cover Reasi district's far-flung Arnas and Mahore areas which were terrorist hotbeds between 1995 and 2005.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

Confirming the detention of 50 suspects in connection with the attack, a police spokesperson said it followed an intensive investigation.

"Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may be potentially involved in orchestrating the attack. To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to cover the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore," the spokesperson said.

He said these operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions.

The police have already released a sketch of one of the terrorists and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralization of the culprits.

"The law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area," the spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.