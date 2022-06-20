News
Rediff.com  » News » 9 members of family found dead at home in Maharashtra

9 members of family found dead at home in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 20, 2022 16:16 IST
Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in Sangli district, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

 

Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.

The official also said that they suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
11 members of family found dead in Delhi home, blindfolded and hanging
Burari deaths: Handwritten notes reveal chilling details
Burari deaths: CCTV shows how family organised hangings -- from stools to wires
Modi will die Hitler's death: Cong leader
Markets halt 6-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 237 pts
Stars & Their All Time Favourite Heroes
My Dad, the UN Peace Keeping Officer
The War Against Coronavirus

Burari deaths: No sign of struggle or strangulation found in autopsy

BURARI MYSTERY: Murders or Suicides?

