News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha: 4 Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters

Maha: 4 Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2022 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four sadhus were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra's Sangli district on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

The sadhus (religious ascetics), however, lodged no complaint over the incident which took place on Tuesday, even as its video went viral.

The incident took place at Lavanga village in Jat tehsil when the four men hailing from Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car.

 

They had halted at a temple in the village on Monday. While resuming the journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions, a police official said.

This led some locals to suspect that they were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

"There was an argument. It escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by locals," the official said.

A police team reached the spot and found the sadhus were members of an 'akhada' in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They couldn't blame Muslims, so now it's Communists'
'They couldn't blame Muslims, so now it's Communists'
Palghar lynching: 35 Kasa cops transferred
Palghar lynching: 35 Kasa cops transferred
'Now hate has become acceptable'
'Now hate has become acceptable'
Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines, announces Russia
Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines, announces Russia
Harnaaz Sandhu Slays It At NYFW!
Harnaaz Sandhu Slays It At NYFW!
Another 35-50 bps repo rate hike on cards
Another 35-50 bps repo rate hike on cards
BJP Stonethrowers Clash With Bengal Cops
BJP Stonethrowers Clash With Bengal Cops
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uttam's Take: Lynching raises its ugly head again

Uttam's Take: Lynching raises its ugly head again

Palghar case: SC orders 2nd chargesheet put on record

Palghar case: SC orders 2nd chargesheet put on record

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances