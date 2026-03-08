HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Court Allows Murder Accused to Attend Brother's Post-Death Rituals Under Police Escort

Court Allows Murder Accused to Attend Brother's Post-Death Rituals Under Police Escort

3 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 17:54 IST

An accused in the Santosh Deshmukh sarpanch murder case has been granted temporary release by a Maharashtra court to attend his brother's funeral rituals, sparking controversy and raising concerns about potential law and order issues.

Key Points

  • Jairam Chate, accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was granted temporary release to attend his brother's post-death rituals.
  • The court order allows Chate to leave prison under strict police protection for a limited time.
  • The victim's family has objected to the temporary release, citing potential law and order issues.
  • The accused will bear the costs of travel and police security during the temporary release.
  • The sarpanch was allegedly murdered for opposing extortion attempts from a wind energy firm.

A court in Maharashtra's Beed district has allowed Jairam Chate, one of the accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, to step out of jail for a few hours to take part in his brother's post-death rituals.

Chate has been behind bars for the past 14 months for his alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh in the district in December 2024.

 

According to the court order, Chate has been permitted to leave prison under strict police protection between 9 am and 4 pm to join the 12th day rituals of his younger brother Shriram Chate, who died on March 2 due to health reasons.

Chate's lawyer had filed a special application in the district and sessions court, seeking permission for him to attend the ceremony. Though Assistant Government Prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe opposed it, the court granted relief to Chate on humanitarian grounds.

The cost of travel and police security for the duration of the visit will have to be borne by the accused himself, according to the court order.

Family Objections and Law & Order Concerns

Meanwhile, Deshmukh's family has objected to the permission granted to Chate. Santosh Deshmukh's brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, said Chate's visit to his village on the pretext of religious rites could create a law-and-order situation.

"Who would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs during the visit?" he asked.

Background of the Murder Case

It has been alleged that Deshmukh was killed for opposing an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in his area. Walmik Karad, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been named the prime accused.

