HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 5 killed, several injured in shooting at Austrian school

5 killed, several injured in shooting at Austrian school

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 10, 2025 18:49 IST

x

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a school shooting incident in Austria's Graz on Tuesday, Euro News reported, citing domestic press.

IMAGE: The school where the deadly shooting took place, in Graz, Austria, on June 10, 2025. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

A police operation was launched after the incident at the BORG school on Dreierschuetzengasse street on Tuesday morning.

Among those injured in the shooting incident were students and teachers, the state broadcaster ORF reported, citing local press.

 

Reports claim that the suspected perpetrator, considered to be a student at this stage, has killed himself.

Graz Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said special Cobra units were among those dispatched to the high school after they received a call at 10 am (local time) and that authorities were making efforts to get an overview of what had happened, Euro News reported.

Other emergency services and a helicopter were sent to the site of the incident.

In a statement shared at 11:30 am (local time) on X, police wrote that the school had been evacuated and everyone was taken to a safe meeting point, Euro News reported.

The police stated that the situation was 'secured' and there is no longer believed to be any danger.

Graz has a population of some 300,000 people and is the capital of Austria's Styria province.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

At least 4 killed in US high school shooting
At least 4 killed in US high school shooting
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
5 deadliest school shootings in US history
5 deadliest school shootings in US history
The deadliest mass shootings in US history
The deadliest mass shootings in US history
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Soft Mexican Tacos: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Dimple Kapadia's Top 10 Performances

webstory image 3

10 Family Values That Made Alcaraz Champ

VIDEOS

Lucknow Zoo makes special arrangement to keep animals cool amid heatwave2:56

Lucknow Zoo makes special arrangement to keep animals...

Fire, explosions continue on cargo ship off Kerala coast, firefighting on1:32

Fire, explosions continue on cargo ship off Kerala coast,...

Meghalaya Police gets Sonam's custody, being taken from Patna to Shillong4:21

Meghalaya Police gets Sonam's custody, being taken from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD