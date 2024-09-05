At least 4 killed in US high school shooting

At least four people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a high school in Winder, Georgia, United States.

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, U.S. September 4, 2024. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

According to media reports, students were evacuated from the scene of the shooting and one suspect, believed to be a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody.

The source said it is not yet known whether the teen attended that school.

All schools in the Barrow County School System were placed on lockdown.

US President Joe Biden said he is "mourning the deaths" of those who were killed in the shooting and said that “we cannot continue to accept this as normal.”

“What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal,” the president said in a statement.