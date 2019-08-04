20 killed in mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas

August 04, 2019 08:40 IST

IMAGE: A woman reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

At least 20 people were killed and 26 wounded on Saturday in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, authorities said.

"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured. We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said that 26 people are wounded.

The police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

President Donald Trump pledged total support of the Federal Government to the Governor of Texas in the wake of the shooting incident

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

The White House has said that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting the local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

'The President continues to receive updates from his national security team on the tragic shooting in El Paso.

'Federal government personnel, including the FBI and the ATF, are on the ground in El Paso actively assisting local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

'The President has pledged the full support of the Federal Government to Governor Abbott,' the statement read.