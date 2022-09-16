Mass grave of over 440 bodies found in Ukraine's recaptured city

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass burial site containing more than 440 bodies in a forest just outside the eastern city of Izium, which was recently recaptured by Ukraine from the Russian forces.

IMAGE: Fresh holes dug ahead of new funerals sit next to dozens of recent graves, many of which have been filled by those who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine, in the Walk of Heroes section of the cemetery in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

"A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information -- clear, verifiable information -- should be available tomorrow," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address.

Zelenskyy has put the blame on Russia and drew a chilling comparison of the new mass graves to what was discovered in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

"Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for it. The world must bring Russia to real responsibility for this war," he said.

"We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to," Zelenskyy added.

In the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces, hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the street of Bucha, beside their homes, and in mass graves.

Ukraine had accused Russia of the Bucha massacre.

However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda.

Ukraine's Western allies had also accused Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia.