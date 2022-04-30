News
Mass graves with 900 bodies found in Kyiv Oblast: Ukrainian Prez

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 30, 2022 13:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the mass grave with 900 bodies had been found in different places in Kyiv Oblast.

IMAGE: A view of new graves for people killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent earlier said that the Ukrainian President said a mass grave with 900 people was found in Kyiv Oblast.

But after that, the media outlet issued a correction and said that Zelenskyy had been referring to the total number of people found in different mass graves in Kyiv Oblast. "Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the region by Russian troops," the media outlet reported.

On Friday, The Kyiv Independent reported that three Russian missiles hit Kyiv Oblast.

 

The missiles hit undisclosed infrastructure sites near the city of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast, according to Oleksandr Pavlyuk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said the media outlet.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during his visit to Ukraine's Borodyanka, described the ongoing war "an absurdity" and stated that he imagines his family in one of the rooms which has now been destroyed.

"I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black," he said.

"I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed. So, the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil," Guterres was quoted as saying by OCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Ukraine.

The UN Chief arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday after his visit to Moscow. Taking to Twitter, UN Chief said that he will continue their work to expand the humanitarian support to Ukraine and will also secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.

Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unwarranted war.

As a result of this, the western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.

Will BUCHA Victims Ever Get Justice?
The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine
Death Came As They Awaited A Train
CJI reminds of 'Lakshman Rekha' at meet with CMs, PM
Delhi Capitals must overcome batting woes against LSG
3 cops shunted, internet shut after clashes in Patiala
Soha Gets Ready for Eid
The War Against Coronavirus

Ukraine: Destruction All Around

What If India Was Invaded Like Ukraine?

