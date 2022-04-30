News
The Graves Of Ukraine

The Graves Of Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
April 30, 2022 14:59 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses from war-torn Ukraine.

IMAGE: A view of new graves for Ukrainians killed during the Russian invasion at a cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv region.
So incensed was Vladimir Putin by reports that his troops had murdered civilians in Bucha that he declared that peace talks with Ukraine were futile. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier is seen near buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in the town of Irpin outside of Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian men sit outside a house damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident takes furniture out of an apartment building heavily damaged during the battle for the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Russian army has given up its plan of capturing Kyiv -- thwarted by fierce Ukranian military resistance -- and is now focused on grabbing territory in eastern Ukraine, but the Ukrainian army is taking no chances. Anti-tank barriers continue to stand in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of a tank in Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, where battles with the Russian army and its proxies are likely to get fierce next week. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian lady soldier pets a cat in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian servicewoman climbs up from a bomb crater in a village in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fire burns in a building after Russian shelling in Kyiv. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident is seen inside an apartment building heavily damaged during the Ukraine-Russia battle for Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises following a military strike on a facility near the railway station in Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces patrols a damaged bridge in the Zhytomyr region. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces guides a vehicle through a temporary bridge in the Zhytomyr region. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
