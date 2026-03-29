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Home  » News » 77 Maoists Surrender in Odisha Since January 2025, Says DGP

77 Maoists Surrender in Odisha Since January 2025, Says DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 17:50 IST

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Odisha's top cop reports a significant number of Maoist surrenders, highlighting the state's efforts to combat Naxalism and encourage rebels to return to mainstream society.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • 77 Maoists have surrendered to Odisha police between January 2025 and March 2025.
  • 23 Maoists from Odisha surrendered to police in neighbouring Chhattisgarh during the same period.
  • 27 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces in Odisha since January 2025.
  • Odisha DGP appeals to remaining Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream.
  • The Odisha government offers a surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoists.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania on Sunday said 77 Maoists have surrendered before police in the state between January 2025 and March this year.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kandhamal district, Khurania said 23 Maoists from the state had also surrendered before police in neighbouring Chhattisgarh during the period.

 

He further said 27 Maoists have been killed in exchanges of fire with security forces in the state since January 2025.

"Of these, 17 Maoists were killed during a joint operation by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police in the bordering areas of Nuapada (Odisha) and Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) districts on January 25, 2025," he said.

Current Maoist Activity and Ongoing Operations

At present, only a small group of Maoists is active in the bordering regions of Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nuapada districts, the DGP said.

"We are making all efforts and continuing operations to nab them," he added.

Appeal for Surrender and Rehabilitation

Khurania appealed to the Maoists to shun the path of violence and surrender to join the mainstream.

"Otherwise, they will have to face security forces," he said.

He added that the state government has a good surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoists.

"I expect the remaining Maoists to surrender before the police. Otherwise, security forces will take appropriate action," the DGP warned.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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