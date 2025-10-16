Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in two days: Amit Shah

As many as 258 battle-hardened Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the last two days, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah attends a conference on "Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies", in New Delhi, October 16, 2025. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

He also gave a clear message to the Maoists that if they surrender, they will be welcomed but those who continue to wield the gun will face the wrath of security forces.

Shah also declared that two worst-hit regions of Chhattisgarh are now free from the Maoist menace.

Terming it a landmark day, he announced that 170 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a day after 27 had laid down their arms in the state and 61 others in Maharashtra.

A total of 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days, he said.

"I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Maoism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM @NarendraModi led government to end the menace," he said.

Shah said the Modi government's policy is clear: "Those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will face the wrath of our forces".

He appealed to those who are still on the path of Maoism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream.

"We are committed to uprooting Maoism before 31st March 2026," he said.

The home minister also said: "It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Maoist menace. Now a trace of Maoist threat exists in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces."

Shah said since January 2024, after the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 2100 Maoists have surrendered, 1785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

"These numbers mirror our fierce resolve to decimate Maoism before the 31st of March 2026," he said.