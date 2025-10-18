Chhattisgarh sees largest Maoist surrender; 210 rebels give up arms

As many as 210 Maoist cadres, including one central committee member, laid down their arms before authorities in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Friday, making it the "largest mass surrender" in the history of anti-Maoist operations in the state, officials said.

IMAGE: The surrendered Maoists with their weapons in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, October 17, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Vishnu Deo Sai on X

These Maoists carried a collective bounty of Rs 9.18 crore, they said.

With this, a total of 238 Maoists have quit the path of violence and joined the mainstream in the state in the last three days as 28 others had surrendered on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the development, saying it was a historic day not only for Bastar but for Chhattisgarh and the entire nation. The state is now moving towards a new era of peace, trust, and development, he said.

According to officials, Friday's mass surrender -- the largest so far in the state -- marks a decisive turning point in the government's ongoing campaign to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.

All the cadres, who surrendered before the police and paramilitary officials at the Police Lines in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the Bastar district, were formally welcomed into the mainstream by tribal community leaders and priests who greeted them with red roses, symbolising love, peace and a new beginning.

The surrendered Maoists handed over 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 Self-Loading Rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, an INSAS LMG (light machine gun), thirty six .303 rifle, four Carbine and 11 Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), a police official said.

The surrendered cadres, senior police and paramilitary officials and tribal community leaders later posed for photographs. The banner behind the stage read 'Poona Margem - Punarwas se Punarjeevan - Maoist cadres rejoining the mainstream'.

Poona Margem (rehabilitation for social integration) is an initiative launched by Bastar Range police for Naxalites.

Addressing a press conference later, CM Sai said 210 brothers and sisters, who were "misguided and detached from society", rejoined the mainstream, showing faith in the Constitution, the path of non-violence as shown by Mahatma Gandhi and the state's rehabilitation policy.

The surrendered cadres include top leaders as well as lower-rung members, he said.

Sai emphasised that the state government's Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, along with the "Niyad Nella Nar Yojana" and "Poona Margem - Punarvas se Punarjeevan", embody a call for trust and transformation.

"Because of these initiatives, people in the erstwhile Maoist strongholds are now laying down their arms and embracing the government's pledge of trust and development," he said.

Reaffirming his government's commitment, Sai said, "This moment symbolises the foundation of a peaceful future for Chhattisgarh. Our government is fully committed to rehabilitating the surrendered cadres and ensuring a dignified and bright future for them."

He reiterated the BJP's double-engine government's resolve to make Chhattisgarh completely free of Naxalism.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this pledge is being fulfilled. Chhattisgarh is now moving towards a new era of peace, trust, and development," CM Sai said.

The state's surrender and rehabilitation policy has multiple provisions, including financial assistance, land benefits, benefits in the new Industrial policy, and livelihood opportunities, he added.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said the members of the entire Maad division of Maoists and various formations of North Bastar Division are among those who laid down arms.

With this, North-West Bastar has completely got rid of the menace, he added.

It was demanded (by the surrendered Naxalites) that the ban on the Moolvasi Bachao Manch (an Adivasi rights organisation) should be lifted, and the CM has decided that the ban will remain in force till October 30 and will not be extended further, he said.

There has never been, nor will there be any compulsion for rehabilitated individuals (Naxalites) to join the DRG (District Reserve Guard - a unit of state police). Out of the total DRG strength, only about 10 per cent of members are former cadres, he said.

The government also addressed concerns raised regarding Maoist cadres and supporters currently imprisoned. The central leadership had previously clarified it, and the CM had also decided, Sharma said.

"What we should do is that if those in jails want to change their status from arrested to rehabilitated, then that will happen..," he said.

Senior Maoist leaders who surrendered include Rupesh alias Satish, a central committee member; Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi, Ranita, Raju Salam, Dhannu Vetti alias Santu - all four Dandakaranya special zonal committee members, and Ratan Elam, a regional committee member, officials said.

Talking to a local reporter on Thursday while coming out of the forest to lay down arms, Maoist leader Rupesh said they were just putting down weapons but will continue to struggle for the people's cause.

He said a few of their demands have been considered (by the government).

The demands which have been considered included lifting the ban on organisations working for tribal rights, such as the Moolvasi Bachao Manch, the government should make efforts to release Maoists who are in jail and Maoists quitting weapons should not be recruited into the DRG, he said.

"We are not surrendering. We have quit weapons and continue to work for the people through social movements, without arms," he said.