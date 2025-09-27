Six killed, 6 hurt in Chhattisgarh steel plant mishap

Four officials and two workers were killed in an accident inside a furnace at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, while six others, including a general manager, sustained injuries, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at the plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, Raipur senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

After being alerted about the incident at around 4.30 pm, a police team was sent to the spot and a rescue operation was launched, he said.

"The furnace was shut for the last few days. On Friday, cleaning work was underway using high-pressure water to remove the thick layer of slag deposited on the wall and roof of the furnace. Suddenly, the thick deposit of slag collapsed, trapping those present underneath," Raipur additional superintendent of police Lakhan Patle said.

"During the rescue operation, bodies of six workers were retrieved from the debris, while six others were rescued in injured condition. They have been hospitalised," he added.

A plant management official said the incident took place at around 3 pm, and the injured were immediately shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant, following which they were referred to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as managers GL Prasanna Kumar and Kaligotla Prasanna Kumar, assistant managers Ghanshyam Ghomare and Nirakar Mallick and helpers Tulsi Ram Bhatt and Narayan Sahu, he said.

General manager A Chakradhar Rao, senior technician Dipendra Mahato, junior technician Chandra Prakash Patel and three workers were injured, the official from the plant added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in an official statement, expressed deep grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Terming the incident as an "extremely painful and unfortunate" tragedy, Sai conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving kin.