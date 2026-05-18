Parking Row Turns Violent In Delhi, Man Injured

A parking dispute in Delhi's Vivek Vihar turned violent, leaving a 26-year-old man injured after a physical altercation with a neighbour over a parking space.

Key Points A parking dispute in Delhi's Vivek Vihar escalated into a physical altercation.

The victim sustained injuries, including a bite wound on his ear, during the scuffle.

The dispute arose over a neighbour parking in a spot the complainant's family had used for years.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident.

A 26-year-old man sustained injuries, including a bite wound on his ear, during a scuffle over a parking dispute in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on May 16 in DDA Flats in Satyam Enclave, following an argument over a parking space between two neighbours, the source said.

Origin Of The Parking Dispute

According to the source, the complainant alleged that his neighbour had started parking his vehicle at the spot where his family had been parking their car for years.

"On Friday evening, the victim, along with his father, approached the accused to object to the parking. During the argument, voices were raised and his mother also reached the spot after hearing the commotion," the sources told PTI.

Escalation And Physical Altercation

The family allegedly decided to seek intervention from the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to resolve the issue, but the accused refused to move his vehicle and allegedly blocked their way, leading to a physical altercation, he said.

During the scuffle, the accused allegedly pushed and assaulted the complainant and his father. The complainant further alleged that when his mother tried to intervene, the accused hit her on the chest.

Injuries And Police Investigation

The complainant also alleged that the accused threw him to the ground and bit his right ear, causing bleeding injuries.

"The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His medico-legal case (MLC) mentioned an injury on the right ear and multiple abrasions on his limbs and face," he said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Vivek Vihar Police Station on May 16, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, a police officer said.