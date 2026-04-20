Parking Row Turns Fatal: Man Shot Dead In Delhi

A parking dispute in Delhi's Preet Vihar tragically escalated into a fatal shooting, leaving a 34-year-old man dead and police searching for the accused.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A 34-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Preet Vihar after a parking dispute.

The incident occurred after a quarrel broke out between two groups over parking of vehicles outside a house.

The victim, Pankaj Nayyar, was shot in the chest and declared dead at a private hospital.

The accused, Gaurav Sharma, allegedly opened fire and fled the scene with accomplices; police are searching for them.

A 34-year-old man was allegedly shot dead following a parking dispute in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

Fatal Parking Dispute Erupts in Delhi

The incident occurred outside a house, where a quarrel broke out between two groups over parking of vehicles, he said.

"Two PCR calls were received at the Preet Vihar police station at 2.22 am and 2.26 am regarding a quarrel and a firing incident," a senior police officer said.

The dispute involved Pankaj Nayyar (34) and his brother Paras (43) on one side, and Gaurav Sharma on the other. The argument escalated and Gaurav allegedly opened fire, hitting Nayyar in the chest, said the officer.

Nayyar was rushed to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

After the incident, the accused, along with his accomplices, fled from the spot, said the officer, adding that teams have been formed to trace them.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms if found guilty. The police investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the crime scene and witness statements. Parking disputes are a common trigger for violence in densely populated urban areas like Delhi.