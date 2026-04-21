East Delhi Trader Killed Over Parking Row

A parking dispute in East Delhi turned deadly when a 34-year-old trader was shot and killed, sparking a police investigation and leaving his family in mourning.

Key Points A 34-year-old trader was fatally shot in East Delhi after a dispute over parking escalated.

The victim, Pankaj Nayyar, was allegedly killed by his brother's tenant following a long-standing parking disagreement.

Police have arrested two suspects, including the main accused's stepson, but are still searching for other individuals involved.

The victim's family and friends organised a candle march demanding the immediate arrest of all those responsible for the murder.

The parking dispute reportedly stemmed from the accused owning multiple vehicles despite having only one designated parking space.

The killing of a 34-year-old trader in East Delhi over an alleged parking dispute has left his family in Noida's Sector 121 devastated and in shock. His pregnant wife, who is preparing to welcome their child in the coming months, is struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

At the family's home, grief hung heavy as relatives gathered to mourn.

Breaking down, the deceased's mother, Shakuntala, said, "Everything is gone now. My son was shot in front of everyone."Â

Their six-year-old son has not yet been informed about his father's death.

Pankaj Nayyar was allegedly shot dead by his brother's tenant following a heated argument over parking a Toyota Fortuner and a BMW outside their residential building in East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased had gone to his brother's residence to intervene in a long-standing dispute involving a landlord, his brother and a tenant.Â

Arrests Made, But Accused Still At Large

Although police arrested two people on Tuesday, including the main accused's stepson, in connection with the shooting, the grieving family expressed anguish that the two other accused remain at large.Â

Police said multiple teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused and the motorcycle used in the crime.Â

Victim's family members and friends organised a candle march in the locality on Tuesday, proceeding to the Preet Vihar Police Station.

A close friend of the victim, Jasmeet, told PTI that they want the immediate arrest of all the accused. "Police should arrest the accused at the earliest and set a strong example," he said.

Pankaj, described by friends and family as warm and social, married seven years ago and was cremated on Monday after police handed his body over to his family following a postmortem.

How The Parking Dispute Escalated

According to police, the dispute began on Sunday night when Pankaj's brother, Paras Nayyar, parked his Maruti Baleno outside their residential building in A-144, Preet Vihar, and went out for dinner.Â

Gaurav Sharma (42), who owns several vehicles, including a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner, objected to the car blocking the entry and asked him to move it.Â

"Gaurav arrived in his BMW and found the Baleno blocking entry into the building. He called Paras and asked him to move the car," a senior police officer said.

Police said Paras offered Gaurav an alternative parking space in a nearby building where he owns a plot. Things were settled.

However, the issue resurfaced later in the night. Another round of arguments ensued when the main accused's son came home in a Fortuner.

"When Gaurav told Paras to remove the Baleno, Paras said every tenant has only one designated parking slot," the officer said, adding that the disagreement escalated. Pankaj, who had earlier spoken to Paras over the phone, arrived at the spot around 12.30 am.

The situation was briefly defused by family members, but escalated again about an hour later. Around 2 am, Gaurav allegedly returned with his associates on a motorcycle, including his stepson and others, and began abusing the brothers, police said.

During the confrontation, Gaurav allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds. One bullet struck Pankaj in the chest, police said. Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar.

Paras also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Police said he was released after receiving first aid. The accused and his accomplices fled from the spot after the incident on the motorcycle.Â Police received two PCR calls around 2:22 am and 2:26 am regarding a quarrel and firing.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said, "The teams carried out intensive CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and field enquiries. Footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene was examined, and local intelligence was developed to identify the absconding suspects."Â

Police arrested the main accused, Gaurav, within a few hours of the incident. "Police arrested his associates Sunil Sharma (41) and his stepson Siddharth on Tuesday morning. Further investigation is underway," police said.Â Â

Family members alleged that the accused frequently insisted on parking multiple vehicles despite having only one designated slot.

"He owned three cars despite having parking space for only one," a relative said, claiming that parking tensions had persisted for some time.Â Some relatives also alleged that the accused were already waiting at the spot when Pankaj arrived, claiming the attack was premeditated.

"They were already waiting downstairs," a family member said.

The First Information Report has been registered and the police are investigating the incident. In India, murder investigations typically involve collecting forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and apprehending suspects, followed by a trial in court to determine guilt and assign punishment. The legal process can often be lengthy.