Delhi Man Seriously Injured in Stabbing Attack: What We Know

A 26-year-old man was grievously injured in a stabbing attack in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, highlighting the dangers of unresolved personal disputes and prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in Trilokpuri, East Delhi.

The stabbing resulted from a personal dispute between the victim and the assailants.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Police have identified the accused and are actively working to apprehend them in connection with the Trilokpuri stabbing incident.

A 26-year-old man was grievously injured after being stabbed by a group of men over old enmity in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Huzaf, was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident took place, when a group of assailants intercepted him, as he was returning home after getting his clothes ironed, near a temple at around 8 pm on Friday.

The attack stemmed from a personal enmity between him and the assailants, police said, adding that one of them attacked Huzaf with a knife, causing injuries on his back and shoulder.

The accused have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend them, they added.