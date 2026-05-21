Manipur Police Seize Arms, Arrest UNLF (Pambei) Members

In Manipur, police arrested four members of the UNLF (Pambei) and seized a significant cache of weapons, highlighting ongoing security concerns despite a previous peace agreement.

Photograph: Courtesy Manipur police on X

Key Points Manipur Police arrested four members of the proscribed UNLF (Pambei) in Imphal West.

Over 60 weapons, including assault rifles and an RPG launcher, were recovered from a UNLF (Pambei) camp.

The operation followed intelligence inputs about illegal arms being brought to Lamdeng for sale.

Joint teams of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF conducted extensive searches.

UNLF (Pambei) had signed a peace agreement with the Centre in 2023 but members continue to be arrested for illegal activities.

Four members of the proscribed UNLF (Pambei) were arrested and more than 60 weapons, including assault rifles and an RPG launcher, were recovered in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, SP Shivakanta Singh said police had received intelligence inputs on Wednesday that arms looted from security forces were being brought to Lamdeng for sale.

Acting on the tip-off, a special team of Manipur Police launched a cordon-and-search operation at an UNLF(P) camp in Lamdeng and arrested two persons, he said.

Major Arms Recovery in Manipur

"During the operation, 29 firearms, including AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, pistols and ammunition, were recovered," he added.

Singh said associates of the arrested men opened fire on the police team during the operation, triggering a gunfight. Two more cadres were subsequently apprehended.

Joint Operations and Further Seizures

Following the arrests, joint teams of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF carried out extensive searches at the camp and adjoining areas, leading to the recovery of another 38 weapons, he said.

The seized cache included 11 AK-series rifles, three M-series rifles, a sniper rifle, a carbine, an RPG launcher, anti-drone jammers and explosives, he said.

UNLF (Pambei)'s Peace Agreement and Continued Arrests

UNLF (Pambei) had signed a peace agreement with the Centre in 2023. However, members of the outfit have continued to be arrested in connection with alleged illegal arms trade and other anti-social activities.