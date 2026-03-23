14 UNLF (Koireng) Cadres Arrested in Manipur, Arms Seized

Manipur Police have successfully apprehended 14 militants from the banned UNLF (Koireng) group in Thoubal district, seizing a significant cache of arms and ammunition in a major crackdown on insurgency.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipur Police arrested 14 members of the banned UNLF (Koireng) militant group in Thoubal district.

The arrests occurred in the Haokhong area under Nongpok Sekmai police station jurisdiction.

Security forces seized two INSAS rifles, magazines, cartridges, cash, and helmets from the militants.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat militancy and maintain security in Manipur.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the group's activities and network.

Manipur Police have arrested 14 cadres of a banned outfit from Thoubal district and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, an official statement said on Monday.

The militants belonging to the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) outfit were arrested from Haokhong area under the jurisdiction of Nongpok Sekmai police station on Sunday.

Arms and Ammunition Seized

Two INSAS rifles, eight INSAS LMG magazines, five INSAS rifle magazines, 100 INSAS cartridges, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and five helmets were seized from their possession, the statement said, adding further investigation is underway.