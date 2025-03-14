Four militants held in Manipur; arms, ammo seized in search op

Four militants of different Imphal Valley-based proscribed outfits were arrested in separate operations, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Security forces with the recovered arms and ammunitions during search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal, Manipur, March 14, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Manipur police on X

A member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from her house in Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong in Imphal West district on Thursday. She was identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46), they said.

Among the items recovered from her were a pistol with a magazine, 33 live rounds, five SIM cards, and six mobile phones, they added.

A member of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) was arrested from near the India-Myanmar border in Tenugopal district. He was identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh (22) of Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East district.

An active cadre of the banned PREPAK, involved in extorting local businesses, was arrested from Sekmaijin Ningolkhong in Kakching district.

He was identified as Laishram Bishorjit Meitei (33).

Another man was arrested for extorting money from vehicles transporting timber, police said.

Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54) was arrested from a furniture shop at Kakwa in Imphal West district. He was associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba).

In another incident, the Manipur police and security officials recovered arms and ammunitions including ricles during search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the police said on Friday.

During their ongoing security operations, the security agencies recovered various arms, ammunition, rifles, and bulletproof jackets.

These included one bolt-action 303 rifle with magazine, 10 INSAS LMG magazines, one INSAS rifle magazine, 13 bulletproof helmets, and six bulletproof jackets.

In a detailed post on 'X', the Manipur police gave a brief description of the items which were seized during the security operations. "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered. i.01(one) Bolt action .303 Rifle with Magazine, 10(ten) nos. of INSAS LMG Magazine, 01(one) INSAS Rifle Magazine, 13(thirteen) nos. of BP Helmet and 06(six) nos. of BP Jacket covers from Pukhao Shantipur hill areas under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East District", the post read.

Earlier, the Manipur police conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state, officials said on Friday.

During the search operation, police recovered one 9 mm Carbide Machine Gun, one 9 mm Pistol, one modified 9 mm Carbide Machine Gun, one SBBL Gun, one modified Barrel Gun, two Pistols, four 9 mm ammunition, one 9 mm Carbide Magazine, one 9 mm Pistol Magazine, one modified 9 mm Carbide defective Magazine, two Pistol Magazines, five 36 HE Handgrenades without detonators, and two Stun Shells.

The police also recovered four tear gas shells (Soft nose), three tear gas shells (normal), one black pistol holster, one BAOFENG handheld set, two 12 bore cartridges, and two detonators.

The weapons were recovered from the adjoining areas of Wahengkhuman and Shantipur under the Wangoi Police Station in the Imphal West district. -- With ANI inputs