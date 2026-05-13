Security Forces Arrest Four Militants In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have apprehended four militants from various proscribed groups and recovered explosives, intensifying efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Security forces arrested four militants from proscribed outfits in Manipur.

The militants were apprehended in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Explosives, including an IED and detonators, were recovered in Bishnupur district.

The arrests and recovery of explosives highlight ongoing security operations in Manipur.

Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Militants Apprehended In Imphal Districts

One militant was apprehended from the Canchipur supermarket in Imphal West district, and another from the Checkon Crossing area in Imphal East district, it said.

The other two militants were arrested from Langol Laimanai and Nongada Makha Leikai areas of those two districts. All the arrests were made on Wednesday.

Explosives Recovered In Bishnupur District

On Monday, security forces recovered explosives from the Tronglaobi Maning Gurukhana area under the Moirang police station in Bishnupur district.

One IED with a wireless control relay switch, along with five batteries, six plastic pouches containing gunpowder, 12.75 metres of red wire, and two detonators were recovered.