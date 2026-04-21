Protest Over Child Deaths In Manipur Turns Violent

A protest in Manipur over the tragic deaths of two children in a bomb blast escalated into violence as demonstrators clashed with security forces in Imphal, leading to arrests and heightened tensions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Protests erupted in Manipur following the deaths of two children in a bomb blast in Bishnupur.

A torch rally in Imphal turned violent, with protesters clashing with security forces.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters who defied curfew orders.

Nineteen people have been arrested for violating curfew and damaging public property during the protests.

A candlelight vigil was held in Ukhrul to honour two civilians killed in an ambush.

People protesting the death of two children in a recent bomb blast in Manipur clashed with security forces during a torch rally in the state capital Imphal, police said.

Two children died in a bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on April 7. The Imphal Valley districts have been witnessing daily protests over the incident.

Torch Rally Turns Violent in Imphal

A seven-km-long torch rally was brought out from Mayai Lambi to Keishamthong in Imphal West district on Monday night, but the participants turned violent and clashed with the security forces, a police officer said.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells in Keishamthong area after hundreds of protesters defying curfew demanded they be allowed to proceed for another 200 metres towards Keisampat area, which is close to the Lok Bhavan and the BJP state office, he said.

Curfew Imposed Amidst Protests

Orders prohibiting the movement of any individuals outside their respective homes are in force in all the five valley districts from 5 pm to 5 am.

"Protesters pelted the security forces with stones and iron pellets from catapults, endangering the lives of the heavily outnumbered security forces," the officer said.

Arrests Made for Curfew Violations

Manipur Police have, meanwhile, arrested 19 people for violating curfew and committing offences, including blocking roads and damaging public property, in the Greater Imphal area. They were nabbed from different parts of Imphal West district on Sunday, a police statement said.

Candlelight Vigil Held in Ukhrul

In the Ukhrul district headquarters, a candlelight vigil was held on Monday night to honour the two Tangkhul Naga civilians who were killed in an ambush in TM Kasom area in the district on April 18.

Various civil society organisations from both the valley and hill areas strongly condemned the brutal killings, alleging that the victims were shot by Kuki militants using sniper rifles.

Under Indian law, those arrested for rioting and damaging public property could face charges under the Indian Penal Code and potentially the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the organisers of the protest and the extent of the damage caused.