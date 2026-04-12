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Thousands Protest Bombing Deaths of Children in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 14:17 IST

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Thousands of Manipur residents rally in Imphal, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the tragic bombing in Bishnupur that killed two young children, highlighting escalating tensions and calls for accountability.

Key Points

  • Thousands in Imphal protested the bombing that killed two children in Bishnupur district.
  • Protesters are demanding a swift NIA investigation and punishment for the perpetrators of the bombing.
  • The rally was organised by local bodies seeking justice for the victims.
  • A previous mob stormed a CRPF camp following the bombing, resulting in further casualties.

Thousands of people participated in a rally in Imphal to protest the recent bomb attack in Bishnupur district in which two children were killed.

The rally was organised by Uripok Apunba Lup and Uripok Nupi Apunba Lup, an umbrella group of multiple local bodies of Uripok constituency. The rally started from Lamboikhongnangkhong and covered a distance of 4 km.

 

Uripok Apunba Lup vice president Khwairakpam Tarunkumar told reporters, "Through our protest, we want to convey that the NIA investigation into the killing of the two children at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district be completed at the earliest and the perpetrators be given befitting punishment and booked according to the law."

Several children took part in the rally, holding placards that read "we want justice, we condemn killing of children".

On April 7, a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed when suspected militants hurled a bomb at their house at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

Aftermath of the Bombing

Soon after the incident, a mob of around 500 protesters stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few hundred metres from Tronglaobi, and engaged in vandalism and burning of security vehicles.

In the ensuing firing by personnel, three protesters died while 30 were injured.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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