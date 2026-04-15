Clashes in Manipur Prompt Curfew After Bombing

Tensions are high in Manipur as protests and clashes erupt following a tragic bomb blast, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and take action against those involved in the violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Protests erupted in Manipur's Bishnupur district after a bomb blast resulted in the deaths of two children.

Clashes between protesters and security forces led to injuries and property damage, including vehicles being set ablaze.

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders and a curfew to restore law and order in the affected areas.

Police have arrested several individuals in connection with the violence and are investigating the incident.

A flag march was conducted to maintain order, and the public has been urged to avoid spreading misinformation.

Protesters clashed with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the district, officials have said.

The violence erupted in the Thingungei area as locals protested the recent bomb blast in Tronglaobi that killed two children. Tension escalated after unverified reports of the movement of "suspicious persons" allegedly carrying arms spread, they said.

Clashes broke out in Thingungei and nearby Ningthoukhong, with security forces firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

More than 10 people sustained minor injuries during the clashes, while at least one four-wheeler was set ablaze by protesters, officials said.

In a statement, police said a security team was obstructed by locals around 1.30 pm near Thingungei following the spread of "mischievous and unverified rumours" regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel.

"A mob gathered and stopped the vehicles of the security forces. The situation escalated when some members of the crowd turned violent, damaging and setting fire to vehicles associated with the security personnel. There were also attempts to detain personnel," the statement said.

Additional forces were rushed to the area, and the crowd was dispersed using "minimum necessary force", including tear gas, to restore law and order, it said.

Police said four persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, and efforts are underway to identify others involved in arson, unlawful assembly and obstruction of security forces.

A flag march was conducted in the area to maintain order, they said.

Authorities appealed to the public not to spread rumours or misinformation and warned of strict action against those involved in violence or arson.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS from 5 pm until further orders, restricting the movement of people.