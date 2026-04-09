Manipur Rages: Protests Surge After Bombing Kills Children

Widespread protests have erupted in Manipur after a devastating bomb attack killed two children, igniting public outrage and clashes with security forces as demonstrators demand justice.

Key Points Massive protests erupted across Manipur following a bomb attack that killed two young children in Bishnupur district.

Demonstrators defied curfew, staged rallies, and burnt tyres, demanding justice and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Clashes between protesters and security forces resulted in injuries and further unrest, escalating tensions in the region.

A lawyer attempted self-immolation in Imphal to protest the bombing, highlighting the depth of public anger and despair.

Police arrested suspected members of the United Kuki National Army, but their direct involvement in the bombing remains unconfirmed.

Thousands of demonstrators across five valley districts of Manipur held protest rallies and burnt tyres against the bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children in Bishnupur district.

At Tiddim Line in Imphal West district, hundreds of people under the aegis of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation staged a rally from its office near Kwakeithel, denouncing the killings and demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Several children, holding posters of the two minors killed in the attack, also attended the rally, which was stopped by security forces from advancing further near Kwakeithel.

Later, representatives of AMUCO and others were escorted to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to address their concerns.

On April 7, a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed when suspected militants hurled a bomb at their house at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

Soon after the incident, a mob of around 500 protesters stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few hundred metres from Tronglaobi, and engaged in vandalism and burning of security vehicles.

In the ensuing firing by personnel, three protesters died while 30 were injured.

On Thursday, at Samurou in Imphal West district, hundreds of protestors also attempted to head towards the CM's official bungalow but were stopped by police.

Protesters also burnt tyres and stopped vehicular movements at Moirang Lamkhai and Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district.

Similar incidents of tyre burning were reported from Khurai in Imphal East district and parts of Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Escalation of Protests and Unrest

In Imphal, a lawyer allegedly attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhavan in protest against the bomb attack, officials said.

Sinam Apollo (32) arrived in front of the Lok Bhavan on a two-wheeler and poured kerosene over himself, but his attempt to set himself on fire was foiled by police.

He was later taken to a police station for questioning.

On Wednesday night, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, where agitators resorted to stone pelting, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, police arrested three suspected cadres of the United Kuki National Army during operations following the Tronglaobi incident.

However, police have yet to confirm whether those arrested were directly linked to the blast.