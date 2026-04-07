2 children killed in bomb attack in Manipur

A tragic bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district has killed two children and injured their mother, igniting protests and raising concerns about ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

IMAGE: The two children and their mother were sleeping in their bedroom when the bomb exploded in the house. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Two children killed and their mother injured in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The bombing occurred in Moirang Tronglaobi, an area previously affected by ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Local protests erupted, with demonstrators torching vehicles and damaging a police outpost.

A local MLA condemned the attack, attributing it to 'Kuki narco-terrorists'.

The incident highlights ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where over 260 people have died since May 2023.

Two children were killed and their mother was injured in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday, triggering protests by locals, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, a senior officer said.

The two children and their mother were sleeping in their bedroom when the bomb exploded in the house, he said.

Protests Erupt After Bombing

Locals staged a protest this morning and torched two oil tankers and a truck near a petrol pump in the area. They burnt tyres in front of the Moirang Police Station and destroyed a makeshift police outpost.

Security forces have been deployed in the area to control the situation, the officer said.

Low-lying Moirang Tronglaobi is located close to hill areas of Churachandpur and witnessed consistent gun firing during the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in 2023 and 2024.

An explosive device was also recovered in a nearby area of Tronglaobi on Tuesday, another senior officer said.

Political Reaction to the Attack

Local NPP MLA Th Shanti Singh condemned the "brutal attack at Tronglaobi, allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists".

"This heinous act is nothing less than an act of terrorism. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost - a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl - taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief," the MLA said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.