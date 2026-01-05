Tension in Manipur after twin blasts hurt two in Bishnupur

Two persons were injured in two consecutive explosions in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday morning, the police said.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct combing operations in sensitive areas in both the Hills and Valley sectors of Manipur.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 5.45 am at an abandoned house in Ngaukon in the Phougakchao police station area, they said.

The house has remained abandoned since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023, with its owner and his family currently living at a relief camp.

The second explosion occurred nearly 200 metres away around 8.45 am, when locals gathered after getting news of the earlier blast, police said.

Two persons, identified as Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi, sustained splinter injuries on their right legs.

They were admitted to a government hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

The police said they have inspected the blast sites and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, irate locals engaged in a war of words with security forces, who were visiting the site following the blasts, alleging lapses in security despite the presence of a large number of personnel in nearby areas.

The locals also dismantled a makeshift security bunker in the vicinity.

Condemning the incident, the BJP demanded the arrest of those responsible for the blast.

"We stand with the affected families and reaffirm our commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law in Manipur," the party said in a statement.

"Justice will prevail. Manipur stands united," it added.

Local MLA Premchandra Singh said the people of Manipur want peace.

"Anyone engaging in acts detrimental to others will eventually get appropriate actions as per the law," he said.

Several organisations, including the Indigenous People Organisation and the All Manipur Students' Union, called for a 24-hour shutdown across the state, starting 12 am on Wednesday, to protest the blast.

Meanwhile, Meitei civil organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demanded an immediate, transparent and time-bound investigation into the blasts and sought public disclosure of the findings, including accountability of both the perpetrators and officials whose acts of commission or omission enabled such incidents.

Strongly condemning the attack, COCOMI said in a statement that the incident constituted a grave violation of fundamental human rights, constitutional guarantees and the rule of law.

"This deliberate act of terror against unarmed civilians constitutes a grave violation of fundamental human rights, constitutional guarantees, and the rule of law. The targeting of a civilian household under the cover of darkness reflects a dangerous and recurring pattern of impunity enjoyed by armed narco-terrorist perpetrators operating freely in the region," it said.

Holding the state administration and the security apparatus squarely responsible for their failure to discharge their constitutional duty to protect civilian lives, COCOMI said, "the continued inability or unwillingness to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the perpetrators reflects a disturbing normalisation of terror violence against civilians.