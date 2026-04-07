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Home  » News » Two Children Killed, Mother Injured in Manipur Bombing

Two Children Killed, Mother Injured in Manipur Bombing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 07:01 IST

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In a tragic escalation of violence in Manipur, a bomb attack by suspected Kuki militants killed two toddlers and injured their mother in the Bishnupur district.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Suspected Kuki militants launched a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, resulting in the deaths of two young children.
  • The bombing occurred in Moirang Tronglaobi, an area near Churachandpur that has been affected by ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.
  • A local BJP MLA condemned the attack, attributing it to "Kuki narco-terrorists" and calling it an act of terrorism.
  • The incident highlights the continued escalation of violence and instability in the region.

In a fresh escalation of violence, suspected Kuki militants on Tuesday launched a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, killing two toddlers while injuring their mother, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb fired by suspected militants fell at a civilian house at Moirang Tronglaobi, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl.

 

All three were sleeping in their bedroom when the bomb exploded in the house.

Low-lying Moirang Tronglaobi is located close to hill areas of Churachandpur and has witnessed consistent gun firing at the height of ethnic conflict in 2023 and 2024.

Political Reaction to the Attack

Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Th Shanti Singh has strongly condemned the "brutal attack" at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, "allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists".

"This heinous act is nothing less than an act of terrorism. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost - a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl - taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief," the MLA said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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