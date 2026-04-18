NIA To Investigate Manipur Civilian Killings After Ambush

Following the killing of two civilians in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district, the state government has handed over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Two civilians, including a retired army personnel, were killed in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

The Chief Minister of Manipur has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation into the killings.

The incident occurred a day after the Chief Minister appealed for peace and dialogue between Kuki and Naga residents.

Security forces have launched an operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack in Ukhrul.

Various community organisations have condemned the killings and called for peace and security for civilians in Manipur.

A retired Army personnel was among two persons shot dead by suspected militants in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Saturday, with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announcing that the probe into the incident would be handed over to the NIA.

The incident took place at T M Kasom village in Litan police station area this afternoon, a day after the chief minister visited the Tangkhul Naga-majority hill district and appealed for peace and dialogue during an interaction with both Kuki and Naga residents.

Details of the Manipur Ambush

Suspected militants opened fire at an Ukhrul-bound convoy of civilian vehicles coming from Imphal. A man sitting in the front passenger seat of a car was struck by a bullet in the head and he died on the spot, while another person who suffered gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired Army personnel, from Tashar village; and Yaruingam Vashum from Kharasom village. Windshields and rear windows of three cars were also damaged during the ambush.

Government Response to the Killings

The chief minister appealed to all communities to maintain calm and not fall prey to provocations intended to vitiate the atmosphere.

In a social media post, the CM said, "I strongly condemn the killing of two innocent civilians in an attack by militants at T M Kasom village in Ukhrul district around 2.30 pm today. My government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)."

"Ex gratia will be provided to the families of two victims, Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired Army personnel of Naga Regiment, who hailed from Tashar village, and Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom C V village," he said.

He said security forces have launched an operation to apprehend those behind the attack.

"I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and share their grief in this hour," he said.

In another statement, he said a case has been registered with Litan police station and further investigation is underway.

Security Measures and Community Reactions

Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam are personally monitoring the situation and a high-level meeting was held during the day to review security arrangements, the statement issued by the CM Secretariat said.

The home minister also appealed to the public to cooperate with the security personnel for nabbing the attackers.

The CM said his government remains firmly committed to protecting the lives of its citizens and will take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Kuki Zo Council, meanwhile, denied any involvement of the community in the killing of two persons.

On the other hand, the Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), in a separate statement, strongly condemned the incident.

"The victims were part of a group of passengers, including women, children, and elderly persons, travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul under security escort... The attack was carried out by Kuki SoO cadres using snipers and long-range weapons shortly after the security escort had withdrawn," it said.

The committee demanded immediate combing operations in the area, holding the government responsible for ensuring the safety of civilians, it added.

Under Indian law, murder charges would typically apply in this case, potentially including conspiracy if the attack was pre-planned. The NIA investigation will likely focus on identifying the perpetrators, their motives, and any connections to militant groups operating in the region. Manipur has seen ongoing tensions between different ethnic communities, adding complexity to the investigation.