NIA to Investigate Deadly Manipur Bombing

Following the tragic deaths of two children, the Manipur government has entrusted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with investigating the Bishnupur district bomb attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipur government transfers bomb attack investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The bomb attack in Bishnupur district resulted in the tragic deaths of two children.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemns the attack and assures a thorough investigation.

Security forces are conducting a massive combing operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The public is urged to remain calm and cooperate with security forces to restore normalcy.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the bomb attack in Bishnupur district, which claimed the lives of two children, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference here, Singh condemned the incident in the strongest terms and said the act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the state.

He informed that the decision to hand over the case to NIA was taken after detailed discussions with the state home minister and other MLAs.

Ongoing Investigation and Security Measures

The chief minister said that the perpetrators are yet to be identified at this stage and that a massive combing operation was currently underway.

"Security forces, including police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed. Helicopters are also being used. The culprits will be caught at the earliest," he said.

Appeal to the Public

Appealing to the public, the CM urged people to remain calm and not give in to emotions.

He asked citizens to cooperate with the ongoing operations and support efforts to restore normalcy.