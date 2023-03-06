News
Manik Saha meets Tripura governor, stakes claim to form govt

Manik Saha meets Tripura governor, stakes claim to form govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 06, 2023 23:28 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manik Saha on Monday evening met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form government in the state.

IMAGE: Manik Saha called on Governor of Tripura Satyadeo Narain Arya, to stake claim to form the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier in the day, Saha was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting held in Agartala on Monday.

 

He is set to continue as the chief minister of the northeastern state.

Talking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, "Manik Saha, who was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader today, met the Governor and staked claim to form government. Our ally, IPFT, has also extended its letter of support."

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance, he added.

BJP national president J P Nadda and chief ministers of several saffron camp-ruled states are also expected to attend the event.

Earlier, speculation was rife that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik this time.

In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member assembly while its ally -- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- won one seat.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) head Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the state on Sunday to hold meetings with Saha and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

Sarma also held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the new cabinet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
