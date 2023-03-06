News
Manik Saha who led BJP to victory in Tripura to remain CM

Manik Saha who led BJP to victory in Tripura to remain CM

Source: PTI
March 06, 2023 19:07 IST
Manik Saha was named as the next chief minister of the northeastern state of Tripura at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party held in Agartala on Monday.

IMAGE: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha being offered sweets after winning the assembly elections from Town Bardowali constituency, Agartala, March 2, 2023. Former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra are also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the chief minister last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

 

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event.

In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member assembly while its ally -- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- won one seat.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA head Himanta Biswa Darma had visited the state on Sunday to test the water and held meetings with the chief minister and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

Party sources said Sarma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensure a smooth transition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to also join the swearing-in ceremony.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
