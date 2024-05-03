News
RR Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 03, 2024 16:29 IST
The Rajasthan Royals-SunRisers Hyderabad match on Thursday, May 2, 2024, was a game which would be more remembered for the dropped catches more than the ones that were held.

Travis Head, who got a lifeline off the first ball of the match when Riyan Parag failed to react quickly to a sharp chance at point, went on to stroke 58.

Royal's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag both profited from dropped chances and they also scored vital fifties.

A look at the best catches...

 

Dhruv Jurel



Sunrisers's openers struggled to get going in the Powerplay courtesy some disciplined bowling by the Rajasthan bowlers. Abhishek Sharma looked to break free off Avesh Khan but mistimed the pull shot off a slower bouncer from the pacer. He could not get the ball in the gap; Dhruv Jurel had to take a few steps to his right to complete an easy catch.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sandeep Sharma struck with his first ball of the match. Anmolpreet Singh played the flick off a full delivery on the pads, but failed to time the shot as it went uppishly to mid wicket where Yashasvi Jaiswal dove forward to complete a sharp catch.

Marco Jansen

It was a wicket which turned the game on its head. With five overs to go, the Royals looked on course for an easy victory before Pat Cummins got SRH back with the crucial wicket of the well-set Riyan Parag in the 16th over.

The Royals' right-hander, who struck a splendid 77 from 49 balls, lofted a full delivery down the ground but unlike his previous shots this didn't go off the middle and the lanky Marco Jansen gobbled up the straight forward catch at long on.

RR Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Photographs: BCCI

