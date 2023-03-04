News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 8 injured in post-poll violence in Tripura

8 injured in post-poll violence in Tripura

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2023 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least eight people were injured in post-poll violence in Tripura, police said on Saturday.

Image only used for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the post-poll violence incidents in the state, the police said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha who visited the injured persons at GBP hospital on Friday asked the police to take stern action against the miscreants in order to maintain peace and tranquility.

 

Most of the post-poll violence cases were reported from Sepahijala and Khowai districts where a few persons were injured and shifted to nearby health facility but no death is reported yet, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

"So far five specific FIRs have been registered in this regard and eight people were grievously injured. Over twenty miscreants were arrested for their alleged involvement", he said, adding that around 70 such incidents have been reported across the state since the election results were announced.

All the police stations have been alerted following post poll violence, he said, adding that the police are working in coordination with the local administration to maintain peace.

In Sepahijala district, Charilam, Sutarmura and Lalsinghmura witnessed violence but there was no major incidents due to timely intervention by the police and administration, he said.

On Friday in a Facebook post the police said "Some elements are trying to disturb the peace in the state by spreading rumours of clash/ attack. It is informed that so far no untoward incident has been reported. Police are actively patrolling in all sensitive areas. People are requested not to fall prey to these rumours. In case of any emergency, please contact your nearest police station".

Two BJP workers were seriously injured when a group of unknown miscreants attacked them at Barjala in West Tripura district on Friday and they were admitted in GBP hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP), West, Sankar Roy.

Two accused persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack, he said.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on Thursday. The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for the second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Tripura's 'Mr Clean' get 2nd term after BJP win?
Will Tripura's 'Mr Clean' get 2nd term after BJP win?
Tripura re-elects BJP, newly formed outfit comes 2nd
Tripura re-elects BJP, newly formed outfit comes 2nd
Junior partner BJP punches above its weight in N-E
Junior partner BJP punches above its weight in N-E
4th Test: Shami set to return; turning pitch unlikely
4th Test: Shami set to return; turning pitch unlikely
'Attack on migrants': Bihar team leaves for TN
'Attack on migrants': Bihar team leaves for TN
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan gets bail
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan gets bail
WPL: Mentor Sania wants to help RCB's young players
WPL: Mentor Sania wants to help RCB's young players
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in on March 8

Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in on March 8

1 dead, many injured in Meghalaya post-poll violence

1 dead, many injured in Meghalaya post-poll violence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances