Lotus set to bloom yet again in Tripura, Left alliance defeated

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party crossed the halfway mark in the 60-member Tripura assembly on Thursday afternoon, winning 24 and leading in eight seats, according to the Election Commission.

IMAGE: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flashes the victory sign after winning in the assembly elections from the Town Bardowali constituency, in West Tripura district, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist won six seat, and was ahead in five, while its partner Congress won two seats and was leading in one.

The Tipra Motha was leading in one constituency and has already won 12 seats, while BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won one seat.

The Trinamool Congress, which tried to expand its footprint in the Northeastern state, has failed to open its account so far.

The margins in some of the seats are very thin, keeping alive the possibility of the tables turning even after over six hours of counting.

Chief Minister Manik Saha won the Town Bardowali seat, defeating his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes.

CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury won the Sabroom seat by 343 votes, defeating BJP's incumbent MLA Sankar Roy.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was trailing by 1,406 votes in the Banamalipur seat as Congress candidate Gopal Roy took a lead.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was ahead of BJP's Papia Dutta in the Agartala seat by 8,539 votes.

Union Minister Pratma Bhoumik was leading by 3,440 votes over CPI-M's Kaushik Chanda in the Dhanpur seat.

State Congress president Birajit Sinha won the Kailashahar seat by 9,686 votes over BJP's Moboshar Ali.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath of BJP won the Mohanpur seat by 7,385 votes, while IPFT's Sukla Charan Noatia won the Jolaibari seat by 375 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was held on February 16. A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise.