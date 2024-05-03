News
It's a bit daunting: Jacks on being RCB's next ABD

Source: ANI
May 03, 2024 16:35 IST
IMAGE: Will Jacks has been compared to RCB legend AB de Villiers following his match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Will Jacks opened up on filling the shoes of legendary South African batter AB de Villiers as franchise's premier overseas batter, saying that the task is "daunting".

Jacks, who was signed by RCB with very little fanfare back in 2022 and missed the 2023 season due to injury, finally delivered big time for the franchise against Gujarat Titans last Sunday.

 

He had an unbeaten 166-run stand with star batter Virat Kohli. After reaching his fifty in 31 balls, Jacks only took 10 more balls to reach his maiden IPL ton, with five fours and 10 sixes. His batting exploits and partnership with Virat reminded many fans of what AB used to do during his playing days for RCB and they wasted no time to express these comparisons on the internet.

Speaking during the RCB Insider show, a segment known for its comic content, Jacks addressed the comparisons and called AB a "world legend".

"It is a bit daunting, it is a bit scary (becoming the next AB de Villiers for RCB). Ab De Villiers is an RCB Legend, He is a World Legend. It is a lot of weight but I will just have to do what I can," said Jacks.

De Villiers, who scored over 20,000 runs for South Africa from 2004-18, represented the side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches. He scored 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side at a strike rate of over 158. He is also a part of the RCB 'Hall of Fame' along with West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle and Indian pacer Vinay Kumar.

In the ongoing IPL season, Jacks has scored 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of over 191, with a century and fifty each. His best score is an unbeaten 100. He has also taken two wickets with his useful spin bowling.

Speaking on being picked by RCB in 2022, Jacks said, "I was at home and I was picked. It was amazing, but I got injured. Could not play the last season. RCB fans are ridiculous."

On being asked about replacing Glenn Maxwell as his like-to-like replacement and playing golf with him, Jacks hilariously said, "I was happy to get rid of him (the all-rounder took a break after run of poor form), now that he is back I am under pressure.

“I was driving the buggy. Thought of kicking him out (on if he tried to injure Maxwell while playing golf)."

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with three wins and seven losses, with a total of six points. They will next play Gujarat Titans at home on Saturday.

Source: ANI
