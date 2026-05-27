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Bounty Carrying Criminal Arrested After Shootout In Khagaria

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:32 IST

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A wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty was apprehended in Bihar's Khagaria district after a gunfight with police, highlighting law enforcement's efforts to combat crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Buddin Mian, wanted in 14 criminal cases, was arrested in Khagaria, Bihar.
  • A bounty of Rs 50,000 was placed on Buddin Mian's head.
  • The arrest followed a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and district police.
  • Mian sustained a leg injury during the gunfight with the police.

A man, having a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Khagaria district early Tuesday, officials said.

Buddin Mian was wanted in 14 criminal cases, they said.

 

Details of the Police Operation

Khagaria Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police conducted a raid at Sukhaybasa village under Beldaur police station limits around 2 am following a tip-off.

"The area was cordoned off, and the accused was asked to surrender. However, after spotting the police team, he attempted to flee and opened fire on the personnel. The police retaliated with controlled firing and eventually overpowered him," he said.

Mian sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to a government hospital for treatment, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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